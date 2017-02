KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport launched a brand new tool today to help entrepreneurs and business owners.

It is an economic development portal called Sync Kingsport.

The website helps those looking to expand or relocate by helping them register for programs, find mentors and connect with resources in Kingsport.

You can visit the website at www.synckingsport.com .

