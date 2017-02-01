Hokies sign consensus Top 25 recruiting class

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente announced the members of the 2017 recruiting class on Wednesday, his second class since taking over as the Hokies’ head coach, and his first class accumulated through an entire recruiting process. The entire 26-player recruiting class comes from eight different states and includes 12 players on offense, 11 on defense, two athletes and a punter.

More than a quarter of the recruits come from the state of Virginia (seven), while four are from Georgia and there are three each from Florida, Maryland and North Carolina. The Hokies signed two from Michigan and one each from Colorado, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and an international signee from Australia.

Offensively, Tech brings in two quarterbacks, one running back, three wide receivers, three tight ends and three offensive linemen. On the defense side, the Hokies will welcome four defensive linemen, four linebackers and three defensive backs to go along with the two athletes and punter.

“I’d really like to thank our assistant coaches and player personnel staff for their hard work and perseverance in putting this class together,” Fuente said. “Relationships and trust are at the heart of the recruiting process. I appreciate the way our staff has fostered those relationships with our prospects, their families and their coaches.

“Finding talented individuals who have the ability to succeed in the classroom, to help our team win and to be great representatives of the Virginia Tech community will always be among our most important objectives. As we stated from day one, that process starts with keeping the top talent from the state of Virginia at home. We feel confident that we’ve made solid evaluations on the young men in this class and we look forward to them competing athletically and getting a first-class education at Virginia Tech.”

The start of spring football practice is slated to begin on March 21. The 2017 Spring Game is set for April 22 at Lane Stadium. The ACC also recently announced the 2017 schedule that features six Saturday home games at Lane Stadium, including a Sept. 30 matchup with defending ACC and national champion Clemson