GOP lawmaker wants Tennessee IDs to identify non-citizens

By Published:
Tennessee Capitol (Photo: WKRN)
Tennessee Capitol (Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Republican lawmaker wants to require government-issued IDs in Tennessee to prominently feature the words “alien” or “non-U.S. citizen” in capital letters for anyone without permanent residency status.

The Tennessean reports that the bill was introduced by Rep. John Ragan of Oak Ridge, but does not yet have Senate sponsor.

Non-citizens are able to apply for temporary driver’s licenses in Tennessee as long as they provide proof of legal presence and pass a driving test.

State lawmakers have tried in the past to require the written portion of the license test to be offered only in English, but economic development officials argued that the change could have hurt investment foreign companies.

Temporary driver’s licenses expire on the same date as visas to work or study in the United States.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s