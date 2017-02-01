ETSU Student Government fully funds ‘Sexual Health Awareness Week’ for the first time

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – In just six days, students at ETSU will launch a week long focus on sexual health called “Sexual Health Awareness Week” that for the first time, student government is fully funding.

An advisor with The Student Government Association tells News Channel 11 this is the first time they’ve funded a week long sexual health awareness event.

The events are being paid through the Buc fund which is money collected from student activity fees. The SGA estimates a $4700 cost for five days of events.

The Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance is hosting the events with other student organizations.

“We saw this need and we wanted to address it,” FMLA President, Emily Miles said.

From Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 they hope to cover a broad range of topics through various activities and panels.

“STDs and STIs are rampant on college campuses and we think a large part of that is people just don’t know how to protect themselves,” Miles said.

Sexual Health Week events includes “LGBT + Crash Course”, “Pizza and Periods” and a “Religion and Sexuality Panel.”

Two years ago the university did a similar event called “sex week” but this year is different.

“We get to do a lot more because we got funded by the university,” Miles said.

ETSU’s Associate Vice President for Student Engagement, Jeff Howard said it’s the first time SGA has funded a week-long sexual health awareness week.

“The focus is very much on health and wellbeing and consent, things that I think the student government felt was really important,” Howard said.

Students across campus said they’re proud of the upcoming events.

“It gives us the opportunity to become more aware of what’s going on out there,” ETSU Junior, Jessica Heacock said.

ETSU Senior, Hunter Oliver said it’s a way for students to speak out and say what’s on their minds.

Miles hopes it’s a step in the right direction towards a healthier campus community.

“We are so looking forward to this,” Miles said.

ETSU’s Sexual Health Week starts Monday, Feb. 6.

