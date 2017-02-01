ETSU football announces 25-man signing class

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 1, 2017) – The ETSU football team wrapped up its National Signing Day coverage by holding a press conference to announce the signing of 25 student-athletes on Wednesday.

“We are excited to announce our 2017 signing class,” said head coach Carl Torbush. “With this being our fourth recruiting class, we were able to recruit for specific position needs, rather than recruit based on numbers. After playing a year in the Southern Conference, we saw the areas where we needed to make some improvements and we feel we addressed those needs in this class. The recruiting process is a lot of hard work and I want to thank everyone who played a role in helping us over the last month and a half. We absolutely have a wonderful product to sell. ”

The class consists of 23 freshman and two transfers, while 14 were multi-sport athletes in high school. Of the 25, 14 are defensive players, 10 offensive players and one athlete. The class features signees from nine different states – six from Georgia, five from Tennessee, four from Alabama, three from Ohio, two from Florida and North Carolina, and one each from, Texas, South Carolina and Virginia.

A “Signing Day Central presented by Chick-fil-A Johnson City” page can be accessed via ETSUBucs.com, which will gives fans complete information of each signee. This page features a signee tracker, player bios, quotes from Coach Torbush and highlights on each player.

The Bucs will now turn their attention to spring practice. The official practice schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Below are other key dates regarding the football program…

