ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The United Way of Elizabethton and Carter County said it has exceeded its annual funding goal.

The Elizabethton Carter County United Way planned to raise $125,000 dollars but it ended up raising more than $137,000.

The United Way ECC says this is the second time this century it has ever met its goal.

