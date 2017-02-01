Elizabethton police find grow lab, 99 marijuana plants

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Investigators with the Elizabethton Police Department said they discovered a marijuana grow lab while executing a warrant at a home located on West E Street on Wednesday morning.

EPD’s Special Response Team executed the search warrant as a result of the investigation conducted by the VICE Unit.

Investigators found an active marijuana grow operation with 99 live plants. In addition, officers said they found marijuana packaged for possible resale and other drug paraphernalia.

The drugs and equipment were seized for evidence, according to EPD.

Charges are pending at this time. News Channel 11 is following this story, we’ll post more details as soon as they become available.