Early morning mobile home park fire near Sullivan South High School

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park in Sullivan County Wednesday morning.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said crews were dispatched to 1184 Moreland Drive around 7:30 a.m. The scene is very close to Sullivan South High School. Sullivan County Schools told News Channel 11 the fire is not impacting the high school and classes are on a normal schedule.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department and Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department were still on scene as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.
