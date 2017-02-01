College Men’s Basketball: LeVeau’s big night lifts King over Emmanuel

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s basketball team avenged a loss earlier in the season on Wednesday night when they defeated Emmanuel College. The Tornado used a big run early, and another run late to take the contest 88-76.
THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: King 88, Emmanuel 76
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 12-10, 9-5 Conference Carolinas; Emmanuel 11-10, 6-7 Conference Carolinas
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Malcolm St. Louissparked the Tornado offense early, throwing down a dunk and scoring the first six points on a 14-0 burst that put King ahead.
- Hunter LeVeaufollowed with a pair of triples and Jordan Floyd gave King a 16-4 lead four minutes in with a pair of free throws.
- Following an Emmanuel bucket,Derick Pope started an 8-1 King run with a triple.
- Floyd capped the spurt that gave King their largest lead of the contest at 24-5 with a layup.
- AC.J. Good triple gave King a 36-19 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half, but the Lions started to work their way back.
- Emmanuel scored eight consecutive points, cutting their deficit to single digits.
- The Tornado lead was down to seven points beforeShon’Dre Dukes beat the first half buzzer with a layup, giving King a 43-34 lead at the break.
- Over the first part of the second stanza, the Lions worked their way back, using a 7-0 to cut their deficit to 52-49 five minutes into the half.
- Good tried to get the King offense going again with a triple and LeVeau connected from long range again, giving King a 58-51 lead with 12 minutes remaining.
- Je’Don Youngextended the King lead back to 64-53 with a triple, capping a quick 6-0 Tornado spurt.
- Emmanuel had one more run, scoring six straight points to cut their deficit to 66-61 with eight minutes remaining.
- However, the Tornado responded with a 10-1, sparked by another Good trifecta.
- St. Louis later gave King their largest lead of the half at 78-64 with an old fashioned three-point play and the Tornado iced the 88-76 victory at the free throw line.
- LeVeau led King with 26 points, going 6-for-10 from three-point range. He added four rebounds.
- St. Louis tallied 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
- Good added 11 points and five assists and Pope chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.
- Fahnbulleh handed out nine assists for the Tornado.
FOR THE FOES
- Kurtis Robinson led the way for Emmanuel, scoring 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He added eight rebounds and four assists.
- Zach Vess added 16 points and 11 rebounds while Zach Lillie chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- The nine assists for Fahnbulleh matches his career-high that was set on December 3 against Barton College.
- LeVeau came within three of his career-high of 29 points which he reached twice earlier this season.
UP NEXT
- King stays at home to host Conference Carolinas-leading Limestone College on Saturday. Tipoff from the Student Center Complex is slated for 4:00 p.m.
- Emmanuel hosts Belmont Abbey College on Saturday afternoon.