College Men’s Basketball: LeVeau’s big night lifts King over Emmanuel

King

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s basketball team avenged a loss earlier in the season on Wednesday night when they defeated Emmanuel College. The Tornado used a big run early, and another run late to take the contest 88-76.

THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: King 88, Emmanuel 76
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 12-10, 9-5 Conference Carolinas; Emmanuel 11-10, 6-7 Conference Carolinas

 

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Malcolm St. Louissparked the Tornado offense early, throwing down a dunk and scoring the first six points on a 14-0 burst that put King ahead.
  • Hunter LeVeaufollowed with a pair of triples and Jordan Floyd gave King a 16-4 lead four minutes in with a pair of free throws.
  • Following an Emmanuel bucket,Derick Pope started an 8-1 King run with a triple.
  • Floyd capped the spurt that gave King their largest lead of the contest at 24-5 with a layup.
  • AC.J. Good triple gave King a 36-19 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half, but the Lions started to work their way back.
  • Emmanuel scored eight consecutive points, cutting their deficit to single digits.
  • The Tornado lead was down to seven points beforeShon’Dre Dukes beat the first half buzzer with a layup, giving King a 43-34 lead at the break.
  • Over the first part of the second stanza, the Lions worked their way back, using a 7-0 to cut their deficit to 52-49 five minutes into the half.
  • Good tried to get the King offense going again with a triple and LeVeau connected from long range again, giving King a 58-51 lead with 12 minutes remaining.
  • Je’Don Youngextended the King lead back to 64-53 with a triple, capping a quick 6-0 Tornado spurt.
  • Emmanuel had one more run, scoring six straight points to cut their deficit to 66-61 with eight minutes remaining.
  • However, the Tornado responded with a 10-1, sparked by another Good trifecta.
  • St. Louis later gave King their largest lead of the half at 78-64 with an old fashioned three-point play and the Tornado iced the 88-76 victory at the free throw line.
  • LeVeau led King with 26 points, going 6-for-10 from three-point range. He added four rebounds.
  • St. Louis tallied 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
  • Good added 11 points and five assists and Pope chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.
  • Fahnbulleh handed out nine assists for the Tornado.

 

FOR THE FOES

  • Kurtis Robinson led the way for Emmanuel, scoring 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He added eight rebounds and four assists.
  • Zach Vess added 16 points and 11 rebounds while Zach Lillie chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.

 

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

  • The nine assists for Fahnbulleh matches his career-high that was set on December 3 against Barton College.
  • LeVeau came within three of his career-high of 29 points which he reached twice earlier this season.

 

UP NEXT

  • King stays at home to host Conference Carolinas-leading Limestone College on Saturday. Tipoff from the Student Center Complex is slated for 4:00 p.m.
  • Emmanuel hosts Belmont Abbey College on Saturday afternoon.

