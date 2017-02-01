Bomb threat forces American Airlines flight to land in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN – An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Konxville Tuesday night after a bomb threat was made.

American Airlines said the plane was in the air from North Carolina to Indianapolis when the threat was made.

A spokesperson at McGhee Tyson Airport says the plane landed just before 10 pm.

All passengers were able to get off the plane safely but had to stay overnight in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department Bomb Squad responded, searching at least two luggage items.