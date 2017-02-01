AP: Pres. Trump told Mexican Pres. he might U.S. troops to stop “bad hombres”

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump threatened in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart to send U.S. troops to stop “bad hombres down there” unless the Mexican military does more to control them itself. That’s according to an excerpt of a transcript of the conversation obtained by The Associated Press.

The excerpt of the call did not make clear who exactly Trump considered “bad hombres,” or the tone and context of the remark, made Friday.

Still, the excerpt offers a rare and striking look at how the new president is conducting diplomacy behind closed doors. Trump’s remark suggests he is using the same tough and blunt talk with world leaders that he used rally crowds on the campaign trail.

A White House spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)