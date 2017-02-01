Aldi grocery store coming to The Falls in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A lease has been signed for an Aldi grocery store at The Falls retail development, according to Bristol, VA Mayor Bill Hartley.

He told News Channel 11 the city council had just heard about the lease on Tuesday.

Hartley says construction is expected to begin in March and Aldi is expected to open sometime in the fall.

Once completed, it will be a 20,000 square foot store.

Mayor Hartley also said the city council has received reports that the new businesses that just opened are doing well like Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Both restaurants opened in December 2016.

Mayor Hartley said he also expects to announce new businesses coming to The Falls in the coming months.

