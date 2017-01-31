Vols Check in at No. 15 in Both Preseason National Polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The two major national softball polls were both released on Wednesday and for the 14th straight year, Tennessee is ranked in both to begin the season.

The Volunteers checks in at No. 15 in both the USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches’ Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25.

Defending national champion Oklahoma begins the year as the unanimous No. 1 pick in both polls. The Sooners received all 32 first-place votes in the NFCA poll all 20 first-place votes in the USA Softball poll after returning seven starters from last year’s championship team.

The SEC had the most teams represented in both polls once again as nine schools were included in the NFCA Poll, including six of the top 15, and nine were among the top 25 teams in USA Softball poll, with five in the top 10. Other SEC teams in the polls included Auburn, Florida, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky and Texas A&M. Ole Miss was among those receiving votes in both polls as well.

The USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. The complete NFCA Preseason Poll can be found HERE.

The ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll is voted on by coaching representatives of 10 Division I Conferences in the 15 ASA/USA Softball Regions as well as members of the national and local media who consistently cover Division I softball across the country. The entire poll and release can also be found by clicking HERE.

The Vols are coming off a 43-16 season where they reached their 13th consecutive NCAA regional and hosted a regional for the 12th straight year. UT returns 13 players from last season’s team including All-SEC first team selection Meghan Gregg as well as Matty Moss, Brooke Vines and Aubrey Leach, all of whom were named to the SEC All-Freshmen team last year. The Big Orange also welcome 10 exciting newcomers to this year’s team.

Tennessee kicks off its 2017 season with a doubleheader against Tennessee Tech and Middle Tennessee on Feb. 10 at the Eagle Round Robin in Statesboro, Ga. The Vols’ home opener is slated for March 2 when kick off the Tennessee Invitational with a doubleheader against Southeastern Louisiana and Ohio at Lee Stadium. UT opens SEC play at home against South Carolina from March 10-12.

Season tickets are now on sale at AllVols.com. They can also be purchased by calling the Tennessee ticket office at 865-656-1200 or by visiting Thompson-Boling Arena’s street-level ticket office on Phillip Fulmer Way