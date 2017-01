Virginia State Police are on the scene of a crash involving two tractor trailers on Interstate-81 southbound near exit 19 in the Abingdon area. The crash happened around three o’clock Tuesday morning.

The crash is currently blocking traffic in one lane of the Southbound lanes.

It is unclear if anyone is hurt but VSP tells News Channel 11 that rescue crews are also on the scene.

News Channel 11 has a team heading to the scene, keep checking WJHL.com for the latest information.