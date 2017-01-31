Suspects arrested in over a dozen cars stolen throughout Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) -The Kingsport Police Department tells News Channel 11 that it has arrested five suspects after 16 cars were stolen in the city.

On Monday police said four of the cars had been recovered.

Police tell us at least two of the 16 reported car thefts had been reported as car jackings.

Police said one of the car jackings was reported on January 25th when a Mercedes Benz was stolen from its owner. The following day, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spotted the stolen vehicle and followed it.

Deputies said the man behind the wheel jumped out of the car. A manhunt ensued in the Piney Flats area where police arrested Michael Goins.

The sheriff’s office has charged Goins with several crimes, including evading arrest, possessing a stolen vehicle and reckless endangerment.