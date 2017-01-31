State of Virginia takes legal action against President Trump’s immigration Executive Order

(WJHL) – Virginia’s Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Tuesday the state is taking major legal action against President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit is against President Trump and his administration for his January 27, 2017 Executive Order that banned entry to the United States individuals from certain countries.

Herring says the executive order affected those who are lawful permanent residents and those who are entering the United States on valid work or student visas.

Attorney General Herring says the state is taking action to defend the rights of its residents and its own sovereign rights by joining the pending case of Aziz v. Trump in the eastern district of Virginia.

The following is a statement from Attorney General Herring on the motion to intervene:

“Today I am bringing legal action on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia against President Donald Trump and his administration for the unconstitutional and unlawful executive order of January 27, 2017. The Commonwealth has substantial interests justifying its intervention, and make no mistake, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and our people, are already being harmed by this Executive Order.

“As we speak, there are students at our colleges and universities who are unable to return to Virginia. We have professors, researchers, and employees at our colleges and universities and Virginia businesses who either cannot enter the country, or who will be barred from returning should they leave.

“We have been working around the clock since Friday to examine this Executive Order before reaching this conclusion. This is not an action I take lightly, but it is one I take with confidence in our legal analysis, and in the necessity of intervening to both protect the Commonwealth’s own sovereign interests and vindicate its residents’ civil rights.

“This order is unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American, and action is required.”

The Commonwealth’s motion to intervene: http://ag.virginia.gov/files/2017-01-31-Commonwealths-Motion-to-Intervene-with-Proposed-Order.pdf

The Commonwealth’s memorandum of law: http://ag.virginia.gov/files/2017-01-31-Commonwealths-Brief-ISO-Motion-to-Intervene.pdf