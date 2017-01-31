State audit finds discrepancies in former Mt. Carmel mayor’s pay, town’s handling of funds

MOUNT CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – A recent state audit of the Town of Mount Carmel revealed some issues with the pay of the mayor and aldermen, some deficiencies with the town’s purchasing procedures and other deficiencies with the way the town handled funds.

The state’s Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury says it conducted an investigation on select town records in Mount Carmel from the period of July 1 2015 to March 21, 2016. During that review period, Larry Frost was the mayor of Mount Carmel.

The state says its recent investigation found the following from July 2015 to March 2016:

The board of mayor and aldermen were not paid as provided by Ordinance 188.

The town had deficiencies in purchasing procedures.

Official receipts were not issued for some collections, funds were not adequately secured and some funds were not deposited in accordance with state law.

The town had deficiencies related to street maintenance.

According to the audit – during that time period under review – the mayor was overpaid for routine meetings with attorneys, committees, and department officials. The pay conflicts with a BMA approved Ordinance 188 from 1998 that says a mayor should be paid $100 and each alderman should be paid $75 for each meeting of the BMA. During the same period, the aldermen were underpaid at total of $2075. According to the state’s audit, the mayor was overpaid a total of $4,350.

The state suggests over payments should be returned to the town of Mount Carmel and the town should correct any instances of under payments.

Former Mayor Frost said in response to the audit:

“As mayor of Mount Carmel, I was not responsible for any payments regarding meetings that were paid out by the CMFO (Certified Municipal Finance Officer, Tammy Conner. It was my understanding that my payments were the same as the previous administration and that the CMFO was responsible for checking the payment amounts that had been previously approved.”

Conner had this to say in response to the audit findings:

“I was hired to be the bookkeeper at the Town of Mount Carmel in 1996. The ordinance that changed the mayor and aldermen pay rates was passed by the board of mayor and aldermen in 1998, to go into effect in 2000. During that period, I did not attend board of mayor and aldermen meetings nor was I the payroll clerk. I was assigned to do payroll in 2002, at which time I continued to pay as the previous treasurer. I began attending the board of mayor and aldermen meetings in 2007. Therefore, I had no knowledge of the rate change. In 2012, I became a certified municipal finance officer for the town.”

According to a report, the state’s findings has been shared with the town’s management. In addition, the findings and management responses were reviewed with the district attorney general for the Third Judicial District.

It was also during that time, in January 2016, that town leaders voted to strip the mayor of his powers to hire, fire, and promote people who worked for the town. Before he lost those powers, he had not long fired long time police Chief Jeff Jackson – some say without explanation. Jackson’s position was later reinstated by the town’s BMA.

See also:

Chris Jones was voted in as the new mayor of Mount Carmel back in November after defeating incumbent mayor Frost.