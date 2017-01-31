Rock Creek Elementary School students collecting donations for less fortunate

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A group of elementary school students hope to help the less fortunate in their community by collecting donations.

Brothers Ryan and Rhett Allen are 4th graders at Rock Creek Elementary in Unicoi County.

The two started a program called “Helping from the Heart”.

They, along with eight of their friends, are collecting clothing and personal care items to donate to the Haven of Mercy in Johnson City.

They’re also collecting food donations to give to local schools for students in need.

Rhett and Ryan have similar reasons for wanting to collect these items.

“A couple of Christmas’ ago, we were at Target and I saw a homeless man who didn’t have anything really, just a bike, and I gave him some money,” Rhett said.

Ryan told News Channel 11, “almost every time I go with my mom on a trip, I see a homeless man and I feel bad for him so I wanted to donate stuff to the homeless”.

Ryan and Rhett also collected donations during the Battle at Bristol last September.

If you would like to donate, there are boxes set up at the Unicoi County Courthouse and the Erwin Tax Center until February 10th.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.