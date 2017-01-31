President Trump picks Judge Gorsuch to be Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court is pledging to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and the laws of the United States.

U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch is also thanking Trump for giving him a “most solemn assignment.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch would succeed Justice Antonin Scalia, whose death nearly a year ago created a vacancy on the nine-member court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has made an “outstanding decision” in nominating U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

In a statement, McConnell says Gorsuch has “a long record of faithfully applying the law and the Constitution” and notes that he was confirmed by voice vote in the Senate in 2006.

He is urging Democrats not to block the nomination.

McConnell says, “I hope Members of the Senate will again show him fair consideration and respect the result of the recent election with an up-or-down vote on his nomination, just like the Senate treated the four first-term nominees of Presidents Clinton and Obama.

McConnell led the effort to block President Barack Obama’s nominee from even getting a hearing.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer says he has “serious doubts” that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is within what Democrats consider the legal mainstream.

Schumer said in a statement Tuesday night that Gorsuch “has repeatedly sided with corporations over working people, demonstrated a hostility toward women’s rights, and most troubling, hewed to an ideological approach to jurisprudence that makes me skeptical that he can be a strong, independent justice on the Court.”

Schumer says the Senate “must insist” on 60 votes for any Supreme Court nominee, meaning the nominee would have to receive bipartisan support.

Schumer has not said whether he would attempt a filibuster, a procedural maneuver that would require 60 votes. But any senator can move to filibuster, and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley has suggested he will.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.