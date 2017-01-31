Parvovirus outbreak closes animal control facility

GREENE CO., TN (WJHL-TV) – For the second time in recent weeks, a Tri-Cities animal control facility is closed because of a disease.

On January 13, canine parvovirus (CPV) was discovered at the Greene Co. Animal Control Facility. The facility immediately closed for two weeks to allow for cleaning.

“We found out, we were contacted, that we had a couple of our dogs that tested positive for Parvo.”, Greene Co. Mayor David Crum said, ” That is not unusual whenever you are taking in unvaccinated strays and relinquished animals that may not have been vaccinated — then parvo is just one of those risks that any shelter runs that takes in animals the way we do.”

Before that, all three locations of the Sullivan Co./Bluff City/Kingsport animal shelter had to be closed because of an outbreak of canine distemper. They hope to reopen on Feb. 9.

So far, three dogs at the facility have had to be euthanized and they have one more that they are keeping an eye on.

Greene Co. Animal Control worked very closely with the non-profit Greeneville-Greene Co. Humane Society, which is a no kill shelter, as well as several other animal rescue organizations.

“Rescues understand the risks and understand the need to quarantine for at least two weeks. We’ve allowed them to take some animals but we’ve had to put down others whose time is up.”, Crum said.

Since the closure, employees have cleaned the entire facility, offices and even their vehicles to remove any trace of the parvovirus. After three days, they had to go thru and repeat the process to make sure the virus has been eliminated.

“Those guys have been cleaning like crazy down there with the bleach water, that is what is recommended, and so we’ve been taking the action to try to reduce any risks to future animals.”, Crum said, “I could tell by all of them, it really bothered them in talking to them, that they’ve had to put down a couple that were probably adoptable animals.”

The facility hopes to reopen and begin to take in animals again on Monday, Feb. 6. They stress to all pet owners to make sure that their animals are up to date on all their vaccinations, including parvovirus, rabies and distemper.

Crum said, “A healthy animal, it’s like any virus, they may be able to sustain that stress, but especially those puppies and dogs that are stressed may have a reduced immune system that may be more likely to get it.”

