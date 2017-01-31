Northeast State faculty senate votes “no confidence” in college president’s leadership

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The faculty senate at a local community college says it has no confidence in its president’s leadership.

The vote was taken by the faculty senate, not the college’s full faculty and staff. It comes as Northeast State Community College had to cut jobs in response to declining enrollment.

Faculty Senate President Francis Canedo notified President Dr. Janice Gilliam about the vote Tuesday morning saying: “This letter is to inform you that yesterday afternoon, in a vote of ten for and one abstention, the faculty senate voted to call for a vote of no confidence on your administration. This decision was not taken lightly as we understand the implications of such an action, but for several months now, faculty have had conversations amongst their divisions and with their senate representatives which have moved us to act.”

Dr. Gilliam said she is disappointed with the vote, but her focus remains on serving the students of her school.

“I ask every day am I doing everything possible to help our students be successful, and I would challenge our faculty and staff to ask themselves that question to help us help students be successful,” Gilliam said.

She said she was not surprised by the vote because the school is currently going through some staff issues tied to a decrease in enrollment.

“It’s unfortunate, but we will continue to meet with folks not just the faculty senate but the faculty at large and to see what continuing issues they have and how we might address them,” Dr. Gilliam said.

While Dr. Gilliam said she has heard the voice of the faculty senate, her future employment rests solely on the decision of the Tennessee Board of Regents.

The TBR said in a statement issued to News Channel 11: “TBR is aware of the Northeast State’s Faculty Senate’s vote to call for a full-faculty vote of no confidence and is reviewing the situation. It is always unfortunate when significant disagreement between administration and faculty occurs. President Gilliam is taking steps to address the concerns raised by the Senate, including her letter today to faculty and staff informing them that she will conduct campus briefing sessions to address all areas of concern and to answer questions. TBR leadership will assist President Gilliam and work with all the parties involved with hopes to bring about a successful resolution that keeps everyone’s focus on providing the best learning environment possible for students. While TBR takes these developments very seriously, it’s important to note that the Board of Regents is the only entity with the authority to dismiss a college president.”

