New ambulance service for Unicoi County and Erwin to be discussed at town hall today

ERWIN, TN (WJHL ) – Unicoi County and Erwin leaders will meet today at Erwin Town Hall to discuss the possibility of creating a new ambulance service.

Months ago, leaders considered dropping the current ambulance service, Medic-One, and creating a service to serve the area.

However, there are two years left on the contract with Medic-One, and leaders want the ambulance service to meet the terms of its contract.

The task force meeting is scheduled for this afternoon at 2 p.m.

