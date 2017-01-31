Marshawn Williams Hangs Up Cleats, Will Continue Education at VA. Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente confirmed on Tuesday that Marshawn Williams has concluded his playing career due to medical reasons, but that he will remain at Tech to continue pursuing his degree.

“On behalf of our coaches and our medical staff, it’s come as no surprise that Marshawn has remained upbeat and positive despite suffering another injury that led to this difficult decision,” Fuente said. “Marshawn has fought a good fight for himself and the Hokies, and we’re glad that he’ll continue his education at Virginia Tech even though this latest injury will prevent him from continuing his football career.”

Williams has undergone three knee surgeries since enrolling at Virginia Tech in January 2014. An early enrollee from Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, he enjoyed a promising start to his Hokies’ career as a true freshman when he appeared in nine games (eight starts), carrying the ball 124 times for 475 yards, with four touchdowns. He registered a pair of 100-yard rushing games, including a career-best 119-yard effort vs. Western Michigan. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in a contest at Duke on Nov. 15 and missed the remainder of the 2014 season.

“I’d like to thank Coach (Frank) Beamer, Coach Fuente and their staffs for giving me the chance to live out my dream of playing college football at Virginia Tech,” Williams said. “I’m also very appreciative of all my teammates for the chance to compete with them, as well as our trainers, medical and strength staff for helping me through the many ups and downs of this journey. While I’m disappointed that I can no longer sweat with my teammates on the football field, I’ll be a Hokie for the rest of my life.”

After suffering another setback in 2015 while he was redshirting and rehabbing, Williams returned to action for the Hokies in 2016. He saw duty in nine games, producing 244 rushing yards, with one score, including a season-high 81 yards vs. Boston College before suffering a third knee injury during practice in November.

In total, Williams played in 18 games for the Hokies, rushing 183 times for 719 yards, with six touchdowns. Prior to rushing for 2,192 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior at Phoebus High School, Williams spent his first three prep seasons at Hampton High School.

BY VA TECH