Man arrested in shooting of 10 people at a party in West Tennessee

Kasey Marler Goodwin Photography By Published:
arrest-handcuffs

DETROIT (AP) – Federal authorities have arrested the man accused of shooting 10 people at a

party at a National Guard Armory in western Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

said in a news release that 20-year-old Kyanedre Benson was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals

in Detroit. The Jackson, Tennessee, man is being held without bond while he awaits an extradition

hearing. Benson is facing 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the Friday night

shooting at the armory in Brownsville.

