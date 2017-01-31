Kris Medlen returns to Braves with minor league contract

ATLANTA (AP) – Right-hander Kris Medlen has agreed to a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves as he attempts to revive his career with his original team.

The 31-year-old Medlen is guaranteed $1 million as part of the deal confirmed by the team Tuesday.

He began his career with Atlanta in 2009 and had his best season in 2012, when he was 10-1 with a 1.56 ERA in 12 starts and 38 relief appearances. He won 15 games in 2013 but missed the 2014 season following his second Tommy John surgery. He spent the last two seasons with Kansas City and was limit to six big league games last year because of shoulder problems.

Braves general manager John Coppolella said Medlen will get an opportunity to win a roster spot.

“We love the person and the talent,” Coppolella said.

AP