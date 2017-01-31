Gov. Haslam’s budget proposal could bring millions of dollars to Tri-Cities region

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam released his budget during this 7th Annual State of the State Address Monday night.

He announced plans to bring millions of dollars to our region.

Among the places set to receive money are East Tennessee State University, Walters State Community College in Greene County, and Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi County.

Governor Haslam proposes millions of dollars to go to East Tennessee State University for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The biggest proposal for our area: $23 million to go toward renovating Lamb Hall, which is the major health building on campus.

Dr. David Collins, Vice President of Finance and Administration at ETSU, says this is a project several years in the making.

“It will provide a major renovation and upgrade probably will be an additional wing that is planned to be built to that building to provide the needed instructional and research space.” Dr. Collins said.

Governor Haslam’s budget also includes $2.5 million for safety and structural repairs to multiple entrances on campus.

The budget proposal lists $3.4 million to complete Walters State Community College in Greene County.

The downtown campus has been in Greeneville since 1995 and currently has just over 1,000 students enrolled.

Walters State Community College’s President, Dr. Tony Miska, says this money will help expand programs on the Greene County Campus.

“This new building really gives us the opportunity to expand and go from around 1,000 students to around 1,500 to 1,800 students to serve on the campus,” Dr. Miska said.

He says this money will allow them to add a Physical Therapy Assistant Program, an Occupational Therapy Assistant Program, expand the GED program, as well as the police academy.

Finally, Governor Haslam’s budget includes $4.29 million to construct a visitor’s center at Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi County.

Unicoi County Mayor Greg Lynch says the park in Flag Pond has only been open for about 2 years.

“This is the last component in making the state park ready for people to start visiting, and camping and enjoying it as it should be,” Lynch said.

He said the new center could increase tourism.

“I look for good things and hopefully good revenue streams and happy people from this point on,” he continued.

You can find Governor Haslam’s full budget proposal at http://www.tn.gov.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.