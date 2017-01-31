Deputies recover some of the sound, entertainment equipment stolen from Greene Co. box truck

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Less than 24 hours after we featured a rash of car theft investigations in Monday’s Most Wanted, tips helped investigators return expensive sound and entertainment equipment back to a local musician.

We reported Monday the Greene County Sheriff’s Department issued a BOLO alert for a box truck filled with more than $20,000 in sound equipment.

Tuesday morning deputies in Washington County, Tennessee were able to help deliver some good news to the owner of that box truck.

Our cameras were there as deputies helped return some of that equipment back to its rightful owner, John Brown.

Captain Shawn Judy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they had been working on tracking down leads along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department all morning on Tuesday.

“We went to a house, did a knock and talk, talked to the people there, and they went ahead and gave us the property that was stolen, and lead us to another place, so we found more of the stolen property,” Judy said.

Brown said he was relieved that some of his equipment was found, and hopeful they would soon be able to recover the rest of it.

“We got some assorted speaker boxes, a few microphones, and a few mic stands, it’s a great feeling to get it back, but the sad feeling is to know, its people in the community,” Brown said.

As of Tuesday afternoon investigators had not arrested or charged anyone in the case, but officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they were in the process of questioning suspects who may be involved in the theft.

