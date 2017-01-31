Decade after its rescue, Elizabethton’s “Sabine Hill” to open to the public this fall

Elizabethton, TN (WJHL) — A once endangered piece of Tri-Cities history is set to open for public tours this fall.

Renovations are in the final phase at Sabine Hill in West Elizabethton, the 1818 home of General Nathaniel Taylor’s family. Taylor was a leading figure in the War of 1812 whose descendants rose to political and military prominence.

After passing out of Taylor family ownership, the home near the intersection of West G Street and West Elk Avenue remained a personal residence and gradually deteriorated.

In 2007, Sabine Hill came to a point of crisis. A developer had plans to demolish the delapidated structure and build condominiums. But some Elizabethton residents stepped in and purchased the property, eventually turning over ownership to the Tennessee Historical Commission.

“They let our leaders know that they loved this house, they wanted to save this house,” said Jennifer Bauer, park manager for Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area which will oversee Sabine Hill operations. “Our friend here in Elizabethton love history, they love the places and they want to keep them if they can.”

But while the Tennessee Historical Commission purchased the home in 2008, there was no funding to restore the structure until 2012 when the Tennessee General Commission awarded $1.1 million to the THC for research and restoration.

Teams of researchers studied every timber of wood and even studied the grounds around the house to determine how to restore it to its original state and interpret the home for modern visitors.

Five years later, the major restoration work is complete, but some finishing touches still must be done before the first tours can be granted.

“We’ve got to do this right,” Bauer said. “That was our goal from the state, and that is still our goal.”

Wallpaper recreated in the fashion of 1818 is now going up walls in the house.

“The driveway needs to be redone because the materials that were put on there haven’t been adequate.” said Patrick McIntyre, director of the Tennessee Historical Commission.. “The driveway is fine for cars, but for school buses and trucks presents an issue.” The most public bid was $118,000, McIntyre said.

Inside the house, the long and difficult task or restoring the home’s original faux finish painting still isn’t complete. After hiring an historic paint expert to research the home’s original faux finishing, the artist hired by the state to do the restoration work no longer is on the project, McIntyre said. He said some of the interior painting was judged to be “unapproved” and will have to be re-done by a new artist who will be hired by the THC.

Even after the home opens for tours, there won’t be a visitor’s center or public restrooms at the site. That’s a separate capital budget request that’s yet to be funded by the Governor of the Tennessee General Assembly.

McIntyre estimates the first public tours will begin sometime this fall.

“I think people will be very proud of it when it opens up,” he said.

After watching the evolution of Sabine Hill from endangered relic to almost-restored living history, Jennifer Bauer says she’s elated about the site’s future and the public’s reaction whey they finally get to visit it. “It’s worth the wait, it absolutely is,” she said.

