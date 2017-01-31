Bucs Tarter on track for the Southern Conference player of the year award

JOHNSON CITY — BRITTNEY EZELL HAD HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR TIANNA TARTER ENTERING HER JUNIOR SEASON.

“I anticipated her being the player of the year this year and I said if you’re not, you’ve got nobody to blame but you.”

TARTER’S PLAY HAS LIVED UP TO THOSE STANDARDS, SURPRISING EVEN HERSELF.

“did you expect to be rolling like this?”

“Ha, No.”

TARTER IS WELL ON HER WAY TO THE PLAYER OF THE YEAR HONOR, RANKING 21ST IN THE NATION AND FIRST IN THE SOCON ON SCORING AND RACKING UP A RECORD NUMBER OF PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS.

“Confidence, it’s kind of high right now. Just putting in work all the time and it’s finally showing.”

“really stepped forward and become much more assertive and it’s showing in her play, it’s showing in her leadership style and it’s carrying over and kind of permeating through the team.”

STARS TEND TO LOVE THE SPOTLIGHT, BUT NOT THE FORMER HILLTOPPER.

“Sometimes I’ll ask my teammates ‘Do you think I’m a ballhog?’ and they’ll be like, ‘No, not at all. They can’t guard you so keep attacking and get the win.’ So that’s what I do.”

“I know you don’t want to be selfish but no one can guard you Tianna. She’ll try to pass it when she doesn’t need to cause she can take them one on one and that’s one thing, she’s really is unselfish and she really is a great person on and off the court.”

TARTER WANTS TO SHARE THE EXPERIENCE BUT WILL TAKE CONTROL WHEN HER TEAM NEEDS IT THE MOST.

“She’ll tell you if you’re doing something wrong. That’s what’s helping us succeed this year is because she’s starting to speak up. She’s not letting things slide.”

“just getting everybody ready. I didn’t like it at first, but now that I’m getting a little comfortable I’m fine with it. It’s just something you have to do as a point guard.”

…REPORTING IN JOHNSON CITY, KANE O’NEILL, NEWS CHANNEL 11 SPORTS.