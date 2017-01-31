Boys Scouts of America to begin allowing transgender children into organization

IRVING, TX (AP) – The Boy Scouts of American will open membership to transgender children.

The organization released the news Monday.

Previously the group deferred to an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility.

A BSA spokeswoman said in a statement, “that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently.”

She said starting Monday the BSA will accept and register youth into programs based on the gender indicated on their applications.