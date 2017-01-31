4 Fort Campbell soldiers injured in Blackhawk training incident

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WKRN) – Four soldiers were injured in a training incident at Fort Campbell late Tuesday morning.

Officials said the soldiers were aboard a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter when the training incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Details on exactly what happened remain unknown at this time.

News 2 learned three of the four soldiers were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The fourth soldier was taken by ground transportation.

Neither the victims’ names or conditions have been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.