What’s Working: New system allows schools to communicate directly with families

Rachael Bates enjoys being a mother to her daughter Lily,add to that her husband and two boys,

plus a job and after school activities and just like Lilly, there is never a dull moment.

“My husband leaves for work at 5:00 in the morning, typically i am the one getting three kids ready

for school. I don’t always have time to check to turn the t.v on and make sure that school is out or

something like that,” Said Bates

Jonesborough Middle School Principal Brandon McKee is making life a little easier for families

like the Bates with a new communication system called “remind” “It’s an application that you can

download on your phone and when you download it you sign up for our school, Jonesborough

Middle School and what you’re able to do is sign up for text messages and alerts,” Said Bates.

The school just launched the program at the start of this semester and in the first two weeks, they

already had 93 families. “In an administrative role we’re able to send out school events constantly

and keeping our families updated. As a teacher if you use the program, you can send out

reminders about assignments each and every day,” Said McKee.

“Remind” is free to the schools and parents. The idea was brought to Principal Mckee from

Art Teacher Maddi West, who’s been using the system to communicate with her famillies from two

years. “Makes it safe for everyone. Not only for the kids since it’s a one way conversation but it

allows us to reach our with no backlash,” Said West.

Safe, and aware, a perfect combination for Rachael Bates and her family so they can stay on

the move,

“It’s important because it keeps me in the know,” Said Bates

Kasey Marler Newschannel 11 in your corner.