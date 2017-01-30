TN governor to deliver annual State of The State Address in Nashville

Standing in front of the state capitol building, Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen delivers his inaugural address from the podium after being sworn into office for a second term at War Memorial Plaza in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Adkins)
Standing in front of the state capitol building, Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen delivers his inaugural address from the podium after being sworn into office for a second term at War Memorial Plaza in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Adkins)

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is set to give his annual State of The State Address later today.

Legislators believe it is possible Governor Haslmam could address his proposed gas tax increase.

This would be the first gas tax hike since 1989.

He could also address legislation that would expand access to broadband in rural Tennessee.

The governor’s address will take place at the state capital in Nashville at 7 p.m.

