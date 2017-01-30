TN governor to deliver annual State of The State Address in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is set to give his annual State of The State Address later today.

Legislators believe it is possible Governor Haslmam could address his proposed gas tax increase.

This would be the first gas tax hike since 1989.

He could also address legislation that would expand access to broadband in rural Tennessee.

The governor’s address will take place at the state capital in Nashville at 7 p.m.

You can find coverage on News Channel 11 and ABC TriCities or right here, online.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.