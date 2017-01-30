Thieves steal car, money for Jonesborough woman’s late husband’s headstone

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- Elizabeth Fields says someone stole the money she planned to use to buy her late husband’s headstone.

She lives in Jonesborough and said on Tuesday she came home to find her car stolen and her home broken into.

Fields said the stolen items included $1,600 she planned to use to purchase her husband’s headstone and all of his prized possessions.

“I have cried and cried thinking about how I don’t have anything for my grandchildren to remember their grandfather by,” Fields said.

Fields said her husband passed away from cancer a few days before Christmas. She said not only does she not have the items he cherished, she will also not be able to purchase a headstone.

“I’ve never been on my own. I went straight from my father’s house to my husband and we’ve been together 43 years,” she said.

Fields said she returned home after work around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, to find her front door wide open. She then looked inside and saw that her house had been ransacked. She called the police who came to investigate the incident.

Fields said that the amount of property stolen would cost around $10,000.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information you are asked to call the Jonesborough Police Department at 423.753.1053.

