Tennessee man attacks mother and grandmother with knife

MILLINGTON, TN – A man in Western Tennessee is behind bars for reportedly stabbing his mother and grandmother.

Investigators say Danny Jerome Williams attacked the two women at their home in Millington Friday.

Williams 71-year-old mother and 97-year-old grandmother were hospitalized after the attack.

Investigators said Williams told them that he thought he was being attacked by monsters at the time of the incident.

Family members say Williams does not have a history of mental illness.

Williams is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

