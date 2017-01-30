Tennessee Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Memphis East (14) 20-3 146 1

2. Oak Ridge (1) 20-2 129 2

3. Blackman 18-2 115 3

4. Cordova 17-4 100 4

5. Cleveland 20-2 92 5

6. Southwind 22-4 75 6

7. Summit 18-2 59 7

8. Ridgeway 19-5 42 9

9. Maryville 19-2 24 NR

10. Karns 17-3 13 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Catholic (12) 18-1 146 1

2. Whites Creek (1) 20-3 126 2

3. Dyersburg (1) 20-1 120 3

4. Fulton (1) 15-2 108 4

5. Tyner Academy 18-1 83 6

6. Maplewood 17-5 66 8

7. Haywood County 17-6 45 5

8. Grainger 20-3 41 10

9. Brainerd 14-4 22 9

10. Douglass 13-2 14 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Crockett County 12.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Humboldt (14) 22-1 149 1

2. Goodpasture 17-2 125 2

3. Clay County 18-3 111 3

4. Mitchell (1) 17-5 102 4

5. W.E.B. Dubois 21-3 97 5

6. Grace Christian 17-5 64 T7

7. Watertown 19-4 60 T7

8. Harriman 21-3 36 6

9. Middleton 15-5 26 9

10. Middle Tennessee Christian 17-4 24 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richland 20.

Class II

Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Academy (13) 19-2 148 1

2. McCallie (2) 22-3 135 2

3. CBHS 20-3 122 3

4. MUS 17-6 96 4

5. FACS 13-3 84 7

6. Ensworth 13-7 73 5

7. Baylor 8-6 44 6

8. MBA 13-6 37 8

9. Briarcrest 16-8 30 9

10. University-Jackson 16-8 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pope John Paul II 13.

—

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; WCMT, Martin.