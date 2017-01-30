TDOT asks drivers to take their time this snowy Monday

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – The patchy snow showers from overnight mean there are some areas of road that could be slick during this morning drive to work.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has a few tips for drivers who could be traveling on snow-covered roads.

First, reduce your speed while driving. TDOT advises drivers to slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded spots.

Secondly, make sure you leave plenty of space between your vehicle and others. Brake early and slowly and try to avoid slamming on your brakes.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to update you on changes to your weather.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.