TDOT asks drivers to take their time this snowy Monday

snow plow ap graphics

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – The patchy snow showers from overnight mean there are some areas of road that could be slick during this morning drive to work.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has a few tips for drivers who could be traveling on snow-covered roads.

First, reduce your speed while driving. TDOT advises drivers to slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded spots.

Secondly, make sure you leave plenty of space between your vehicle and others. Brake early and slowly and try to avoid slamming on your brakes.

