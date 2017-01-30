South Greene remains No.1 in Class A; Daniel boone ranked 8th in Class AAA

Tennessee Girls Basketball Prep Poll
By The Associated Press \
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Riverdale (12) 20-0 129 1
2. Bradley Central (1) 22-0 115 2
3. White Station 18-3 88 4
4. Oak Ridge 21-2 83 6
5. Bearden 19-1 71 3
6. Wilson Central 22-2 64 7
7. Morristown West 21-2 45 8
8. Daniel Boone 21-4 38 9
9. Stewarts Creek 18-4 35 5
10. Cumberland County 18-3 30 10
Others receiving 12 or more points:
Class AA
Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (10) 17-0 126 1
2. Upperman (1) 22-3 113 2
3. McMinn Central (2) 20-3 94 3
4. Cheatham County 20-2 81 5
5. Westview 21-3 65 4
6. East Nashville 19-4 64 7
7. Westmoreland 19-2 58 8
8. Lewis County 22-2 43 10
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 16-4 29 6
10. CPA 16-4 20 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Greene (10) 22-4 126 1
2. Pickett County (2) 21-1 116 3
3. Moore County (1) 19-2 93 5
4. Gleason 21-4 70 6
5. Greenfield 20-3 67 2
6. Dresden 18-5 57 4
7. Mitchell 21-3 52 T7
8. Meigs County 17-5 35 9
9. Huntland 21-4 32 10
10. Clarkrange 19-7 25 T7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 13.
Division II
Record Pts Prv
1. Father Ryan (13) 20-0 130 1
2. Brentwood Academy 17-4 109 2
3. Northpoint 18-2 93 T3
4. University-Jackson 21-2 88 T3
5. Ensworth 16-3 87 5
6. Harding Academy 20-3 64 6
7. Briarcrest 15-6 50 8
8. Davidson Academy 17-4 42 7
9. Baylor 9-8 21 9
10. Girls Prep 12-9 10 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; WCMT, Martin.