Smartphone app makes it easier to report problems to Kingsport’s Public Works Dept.

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport is making it easier for citizens to report problems around the city thanks to an app called YourGOV.

The app lets residents report non-emergency issues to the city’s Public Works Department, including things like potholes, trash, traffic markings and graffiti.

YourGOV is free. Users can submit issues anonymously or create a user account.

“It’s easy to use and we feel that if it’s easy to use it just makes them all the more encouraged to go ahead and be our eyes and let us know what the issues are that they’re seeing, said Wastewater Technical Services Coordinator for the City of Kingsport, Kristen Steach.

You can find the online version of YourGOV on the City of Kingsport’s website (www.kingsporttn.gov) or download the app to your smartphone by searching YourGOV in the app store.

