Report reveals home surveillance recorded Church Hill woman’s death

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – The Church Hill Police Department has released more details in a murder that happened Friday morning. An affidavit reveals a home video surveillance system reportedly recorded the murder.Church Hill Murder Scene

Church Hill police chief, Mark Johnson says his department found the body of Beth Lawson at a home located on Holliston Mills Road. Her husband, Bryan Lawson was taken to the police department for an interview. Detectives believe the couple were in a domestic dispute leading up to her death.

Local and state investigators found a home surveillance system that the recorded the events leading to her death.

Investigators reviewed the recording. They say it shows Bryan Lawson firing a handgun at his wife as their two and half-year-old son stood beside her in the living room of their home.

Lawson has been charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.

