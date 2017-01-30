One dead, another critically injured in Southwest Virginia shooting

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Lebanon, VA.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday night Russell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at 1019 Glade Hill Drive in Lebanon, VA, according to Russell County Sheriff’s Office Captain Bryant Skeen.

Skeen said deputies found two people lying on the kitchen floor with gunshot wounds. Jeremy Shawn Hess, 41, who lived at the home was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Skeen.

Trena Renee Mullins, 45, who also lived at the house was treated and taken to Russell County Medical Center, according to Skeen. He said an ambulance took her to Bristol Regional Medical Center where she is currently in critical but stable condition.

Skeen said the sheriff’s office is still investigating and at this time there is no word on if charges will be placed in this case.

