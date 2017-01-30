Mountain Home VA reports no abuse cases in 2016

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – After disciplining three employees for abuse in 2015, Mountain Home VA Medical Center reports none of its employees abused patients last year.

“After conducting a reasonable search, Human Resources has confirmed that we have zero (0) patient abuse cases for 2016,” Mountain Home VA Privacy Officer Angela Mullins-Allen said in response to our Freedom of Information Act request.

Our yearlong Community Watchdog investigation previously found three abuse cases the year before. In those three cases, all employees kept their jobs, according to federal records.

Those cases occurred long before new Mountain Home VA Director Dean Borsos took over earlier this month. He says the disciplinary process is now improved.

“The staff has done a lot of good research, taken a lot of good actions, put process improvements in place for both that and a variety of other things,” Borsos said.

The new director says one of his priorities is giving employees the education and training they need to prevent abuse and other issues that impact veterans’ health, safety and welfare.

“If we have staff members who deviate from that, then we will address it appropriately,” Borsos said.

What does appropriately mean? Some, including Rep. Phil Roe (R), TN – District 1, have questioned the past definition.

“The VA needs to be more accountable and they need to be more responsive and some of it’s not that their fault,” Rep. Roe told us last November.

The agency is bound by federal guidelines, but has some freedom when it comes to the range of punishment. In the three previous cases, the employees were all first-time offenders, according to federal documents. Mountain Home VA gave them all a shot at rehabilitation, according to records.

“While a staff member should never do anything that would abuse or hurt a patient, we also have to make sure we follow the right processes and procedures to train, educate and rehabilitate folks so that everybody has the opportunity to do better,” Borsos said.

Borsos, a veteran himself, says he’ll take a methodical approach when dealing with abuse if it becomes a problem in the future. He thinks abuse and the discipline that follows should be judged on a case-by-case basis.

“In your personal opinion, should employees who abuse or disrespect a veteran, should they continue caring for or treating veterans?” we asked.

“Again, we’re trying to talk in general terms, but you as well as I know that there’s always two, three or four sides to every story and that’s part of why I said before getting into anything specifically, I would always want to know what exactly transpired, how did it transpire and make sure we’re making fact-based decisions, but the bottom line is patients should never be abused,” he said.

Rep. Roe, the new chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, is considering drafting new VA accountability legislation. A bill he supported last Congress failed to make it through the U.S. Senate.

“I am in full agreement with President Trump that there must be accountability within the VA, and I am currently working with my colleagues and other stakeholders to draft legislation that will hold bad actors at the VA accountable while ensuring veterans have access to the services they have earned,” Rep. Roe said in a statement.

Borsos said he welcomes accountability reform. He told us he trusts the country’s leadership to make the best decisions for the VA moving forward.

