ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- A log cabin caught fire in Elizabethton early Monday morning.

Carter County dispatch said it happened in the 800-block of Gap Creek Road just before 5 a.m. Firefighters with Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, West Carter County Fire Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. Dispatch said one of three log cabins was on fire when crews arrived.

No one was injured.

