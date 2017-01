KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The city of Knoxville has agreed to end a gun ban at the site of the

Tennessee Valley Fair when ticketed events aren’t going on. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports

that the gun policy change was made in repose to a lawsuit filed by a Loudon County woman in

2015, who said she was afraid to attend the fair unarmed, despite having a state-issued handgun

carry permit.