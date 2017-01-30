Kingsport Police investigating wave of utility trailer, riding lawnmower thefts

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport are working to crack several theft cases involving utility trailers and riding lawnmowers.

Investigators think the crimes could be connected.

“A lot of times when we start seeing utility trailers stolen and then we start seeing other items stolen on utility trailers they end up being connected,” said Tom Patton with the Kingsport Police Department.

A surveillance camera at Lowe’s on West Stone Drive captured an image of what police said was two men in a dark colored pickup who stole a riding lawnmower around 8:30 Saturday night.

In addition to Lowe’s, police said between January 23rd and January 28th, suspects hit three other businesses and a home in Kingsport. Tractor Supply, E-Z Rental, and GCR Tires all reported thefts of either utility trailers or riding lawnmowers.

“Everybody, whether it be a business, whether you have it for sale, rental store or even a private residence, that has any kind of property that’s easily portable and potentially valuable, take some extra measures to secure that property,” said Patton.

If you have any information that could help investigators find the person or people responsible for these crimes, KPD wants to hear from you. Call K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

