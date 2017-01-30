Johnson County woman accepts plea agreement in animal cruelty case

Published:
CAROLINE MILLER

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson County woman who was arrested and charged with nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and six counts of cruelty to animals back in November 2015 accepted a plea agreement this morning in a Johnson County Courtroom.

Caroline Miller accepted a plea agreement requires that she be on probation for four years and during that time, she cannot own any animals. Miller also has to pay restitution to the Johnson County Sheriff’s department as well as the state.

On November 15 2015, investigators say several dead and neglected animals were found in and around her home after they received foul odor complaints.

An Affidavit revealed deputies found at least six dead animals, including cats and a rabbit, at the home. Officials also found several skulls. Six dogs were found alive, but in poor health, living among trash and animal feces.

News Channel 11 was in the courtroom on Monday, tracking the latest details. We’ll have the full story beginning on the news at 5:00 p.m.

