JC Commission will not reconsider methadone clinic rezoning

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission decided not to re-consider a rezoning request for property in Gray that would allow for a drug treatment center.

The concerned citizen group, Citizens to Maintain Gray requested the commission take another look despite the commission’s approval last year.

At Monday night’s workshop, Mayor David Tomita said the commission discussed the reconsideration for about 30 minutes but decided not to re-consider. He added that the certificate of need for the clinic was not contingent on proper zoning.

ETSU and Mountain States Health Alliance are moving forward with their plans.

