Haslam unveils budget, reveals free community college plan for adults

Nashville, TN (AP / WJHL) — Gov. Bill Haslam wants to extend his free community college tuition program to Tennessee adults.

The Republican governor said in his State of the State address to lawmakers on Monday that his Tennessee Reconnect Program would be the first such program in the country.

Haslam said the program is key toward his goal of increasing the percentage of people with higher education degrees to 55 percent by the year 2025. The current rate is about 39 percent.

Haslam’s plan would be open to any adult who has lived in Tennessee for at least a year and does not have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

About 900,000 adults in Tennessee have attended some college, but have no degree.

The announcement came as the Governor submitted his $37 billion annual state budget for Tennessee.

Haslam is proposing the state’s first gas tax hike since 1989 to help boost transportation funding in a state with a more than $10 billion backlog of road and bridge projects.

The Governor wants to offset the about $280 million his roads plan would generate with tax cuts in other areas.

Haslam also wants to dedicate $45 million in grants and tax credits to encourage commercial providers to offer broadband internet in rural areas.

The Governor’s budget included money for some Northeast Tennessee local projects.

$23 million dollars to renovate Lamb Hall on the East Tennessee State University Campus. The money will cover the renovation of classrooms multi-miedia classrooms, laboratories, and research facilities.

$2.5 million in safety and structural repairs on the ETSU campus

$4.29 million to construct a Visitor’s Center at Rocky Fork State Park in Unicoi County.

$3.4 million to complete the Walter’s State Community College Campus in Greene County

