Former David Crockett Pioneer Patrick Good suspended at App. State

BOONE, N.C. –– Appalachian State University basketball student-athletes Kelvin Robinson and Patrick Good have been suspended indefinitely due to a violation of team rules.

HEAD COACH JIM FOX

“We pride ourselves on living up to certain standards here at Appalachian State. They will use this as a learning experience. They are an important part of our program and we care about them. We look forward to them getting back on the court.”

Good was averaging about 8 points, and 1.7 assist in 19 games played.

