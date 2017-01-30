ETSU examining travel ban effects on students

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – A local university has spent the last two days talking with students about President Trump’s latest executive order.

On Friday, Trump issued the order on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and East Tennessee State University wasted no time in talking with their students that this ban might effect.

“Once the executive order was signed, ETSU reached out to students that we identified on campus who were from one of the seven countries that were effected by the executive order, we reached out to them, let them know that were aware of the situation and we let them know of a the services and resources available and basically just said “we’re here to help”, ETSU Spokesperson Joe Smith said, “So we did reach out to them over the weekend and we remain available to assist them however we can.”

The 90-day ban, imposed Friday, affects travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. ETSU identified a small number of students, less than ten, who are from one of these seven countries that are effected by the executive order.

Smith said, “Fortunately, all of these students are currently at ETSU attending classes so the executive order will not effect their status as an ETSU student.”

Smith says that there are several resources available to these students including an office of international programs, who works with these students, a counseling center, multi-cultural center, a student affairs division that’s just available to answer any questions these students may have.

“We have through the university counsel office an attorney who is on staff who is available to work with any faculty or staff members or resident positions who have any questions about how this might effect them.”, Smith said.

ETSU has been very busy over the past several days learning how this ban could effect the university and its students, but that work is very much ongoing.

“This has implications for our current students but, as well as down the road, the students we may recruit.”, Smith said, “Clearly, this is a very rapid evolving story that has emerged in the past few days, so we are being very diligent to monitor the development of this and determine what we need to do to support our students, faculty and staff.”

